© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering NPR's Kevin Drew

By Leila Fadel
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:50 AM CST

NPR remembers supervising editor Kevin Drew, an award-winning journalist and esteemed colleague, who passed away last weekend.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel