© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
96.3 FM in Liberal is off air due to antenna damage, please tune into KANZ 91.1 FM to keep up with your favorite news, music , and entertainment.

What we could learn from the Justice Department's Epstein files release

By Michel Martin
Published December 19, 2025 at 5:49 AM CST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with investigative reporter Vicky Ward about what could be revealed in the Justice Department's Epstein files.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin