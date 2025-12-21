© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
96.3 FM in Liberal is off air due to antenna damage, please tune into KANZ 91.1 FM to keep up with your favorite news, music , and entertainment.

In 'The Beast in Me', a new neighbor becomes the wrong kind of muse

By Miles Parks,
Sarah HandelJeffrey Pierre
Published December 21, 2025 at 4:24 PM CST

Claire Danes talks about her new role stepping into the mind of a writer tempted by a dangerous mystery.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre