Holiday spending expected to be up despite low consumer confidence

By Alina Selyukh,
Leila Fadel
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:40 AM CST

Holiday spending was higher than expected this year, despite low confidence in the economy and many people reporting tightening their budgets.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Morning Edition
