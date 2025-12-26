Louvre installs bars over gallery windows in latest security measure post-heist

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
Amanda Seyfried is up for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Testament of Ann Lee, a movie musical about the leader of the Shakers, the 18th-century religious movement that preached celibacy, gender and racial equality, and pacifism.