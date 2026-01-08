Poets on the Plains: Spider Woman by Angélica Perez

Spider Woman

by Angélica Perez

My name is Jewell Rodgers and I am the State Poet of Nebraska. Today we are hearing from Angélica Perez.

Angélica is a Core Teaching Artist with the Nebraska Writers Collective, where she supports Teaching Artists and young poets, helps to run monthly open mics and slams in Omaha, and leads poetry workshops with incarcerated people throughout Nebraska. Perez is also a faculty member of The Naturalist School. Her work there is rooted in creative ecology; she leads workshops on nature writing, native seed collecting, and tree planting. You'll often find her in a tree or on her longboard, trying to add to her collection of bumps, bruises, and bug bites. It’s true. I do often see her in nature.

Her poem is titled Spider Woman.

Spider Woman

there’s poets in my hair again

so small

so sweet

so quick on their feet

they climb me and I hold them best as I can

Limbs akimbo to be the best foothold I can be

I think they liiiiiike me

I think they want to run through my branches like cicada song

I think they wonder why my roots are on my head instead of underground

One crawls up my neck and whispers in my ear

Shhhhhhhhhhh

Listen to me, two-legs

Cause oooooh i’m a song

A scuttling scurrying storyline, an anecdotal arachnid weaving invisible witticisms all around your feet, in your hair

You could barely tell how intertwined your life is with mine until the sunlight shines on my silk lines just right

And you catch the glint of good stories trailing behind me

I’ll share some with you

if you can learn to be still

if you can learn that your story doesn't stop at your skin

Learn to look out for the little things in life

if you could shhhhhhhhhh

Used with Permission

What I like about this poem is how she brings the little things to life. She takes something many people are afraid of – spiders – and makes them very gentle, approachable, inviting. The poem asks you to settle down – or at least the spider does. So, listen to your body and notice the bodies around you.

I love how the language of this poem becomes an audible experience. Its vowels are stretched. Your hissing consonants. There is a rhythm that begs to be heard. It feels like a poem that’s been deeply listened to as well as written. The cicada and spider images are especially smart because they are both loud and small – a perfect parallel to poets who make noise by being tiny, precise, persistent.

Some of the lines I love, “Sunlight shines on / my silk lines just right / and you catch the glint of my stories trailing behind me . . . “

I love that. The stories don’t belong to the speaker alone. They reveal themselves when someone pays attention.

And I love the, “Shhhhhhhhh,” throughout. It is a quiet invitation to open your mind to see what you know it is even beyond this poem. It’s an incredible practice to take with you through life, a way to notice what is going on around you, a way to be more present. This poem invited you to be more present by way of this simple back and forth with a spider who – and I absolutely love this – is calling the writer “two-legs.”

So, I think this poem is beautiful for what it invites you to do and also the simple and subtle humor and imagery that it brings.

Shout out to Angélica Perez. If you would like to learn more about her, she can be found on social media. I will be spelling her name out now because this is radio. You feel free to reach out to her as you wish.

My name is Jewell Rodgers and I am the State Poet of Nebraska. I will talk to you soon.

