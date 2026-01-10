© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The legacy of Thomas Paine's 'Common Sense' on its 250th anniversary

By Avery Keatley,
Sarah McCammonSarah Robbins
Published January 10, 2026 at 4:01 PM CST

250 years after Thomas Paine published 'Common Sense', what can we learn from the revolutionary work today?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Sarah Robbins