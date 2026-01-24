Why a century-old tile game is suddenly drawing younger players

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
A dangerous winter storm is cutting across the nation's midsection, from New Mexico all the way up through Maine. More than 100,000 customers lost their power, and thousands of weekend flights were cancelled.
Federal immigration officers shot and killed a U.S. citizen on Saturday in Minneapolis, drawing hundreds of protesters in a city already shaken by another fatal shooting earlier this month. DHS says the man was armed and "violently resisted" arrest but refused to answer further questions.
A long-running fight over how to calculate and repay state funding debts to public HBCUs is flaring across the South, and Emily Siner and Camellia Burris tell the story in their podcast 'The Debt' from Nashville Public Radio