© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'The Starseekers', magic, mystery and romance collide with timelines

By Sarah McCammon,
Jordan-Marie SmithJeanette Woods
Published January 25, 2026 at 4:36 PM CST

Author Nicole Glover's new book 'The Starseekers' focuses on a space-race themed magical murder mystery, with a Black woman at the center.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]