The Trader Joe's tote bag goes global

John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
Border czar Tom Homan met with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday. Homan takes over from Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino, overseeing ICE operations in the state. Do things look any different on the ground?