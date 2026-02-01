© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tense negotiations in Washington to end partial government shutdown

By Luke Garrett,
Sarah McCammon
Published February 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST

House Speaker Mike Johnson predicts the partial shutdown will be over by Tuesday.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Luke Garrett
Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.