Tense negotiations in Washington to end partial government shutdown

Luke Garrett is an Elections Associate Producer at NPR News.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
Silicosis is an often deadly lung disease linked to inhaling toxic dust from cutting engineered stone. California has passed new safety measures for workers in the last few years, but doctors say they aren't enough.