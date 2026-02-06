© 2026
HPPR experienced a major event where our RDS feed in Hays, Kansas was changed by malicious actors. This resulted in programming that did not originate from HPPR being broadcast through our 91.7 FM signal. It appears to have been part of a widespread attack on radio stations across the country.

As of 6p CT our systems have been returned to normal functionality and we deeply regret the disruption that you may have experienced through our broadcast.

Please reach out to us at hppr@hppr.org if you have further questions about this event. Thank you.

'La cosa': In Cuba, this single phrase carries coded truths

NPR | By Eyder Peralta
Published February 6, 2026 at 3:48 AM CST

In Cuba, "la cosa" speaks louder than words. That single phrase carries the weight of daily struggle, coded truths and the country's unspoken realities.

Eyder Peralta
