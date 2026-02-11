England's World Cup team picks Kansas City as its official base camp, joining Argentina

Kansas City’s soccer facilities will be crowded this summer. The English Men’s National Team will be based in Kansas City for the duration of the World Cup, alongside Argentina and possibly more teams to come.

KC2026, the local organizing committee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, made it official on Wednesday with an announcement on Instagram : “The Three Lions’ quest to bring it home begins in our home.”

In other words, as Mayor Quinton Lucas announced in a video, "The British are coming!"

England will train at Swope Soccer Village, the former base for Sporting Kansas City and current home of Sporting Kansas City II, an MLS NEXT pro team.

As KCUR previously reported , the team has booked all 54 rooms at the Inn at Meadowbrook for its stay. On its website , the hotel says its design is rooted in “an English Cottage aesthetic.”

England will not play any of its early games in Kansas City. The team is slated to play its group stage matches in Dallas, New York and Boston. British media reported the team chose to stay in Kansas City for its central location (the city is less than a two-hour flight from Dallas, and about three hours from Boston and NYC.)

Here is England’s World Cup schedule so far:



June 17: England vs. Croatia at Dallas Stadium

June 23: England vs. Ghana at Boston Stadium

June 27: Panama vs. England at New York New Jersey Stadium

Some Kansas City businesses may be particularly excited for the English national team's stay. Visiting players who miss their afternoon tea service, a steak pasty and shortbread can find it all at A Slice of British in Overland Park.

Players and Anglophiles can also stock up on tea at the Queen's Pantry in Leavenworth, and find other imported British goods at the store Brits in Lawrence, Kansas.

Kansas City's Brit Boy Street Food offers catering and pop-ups serving sausage rolls, shepherd's pie and even some Kansas City twists on classics, like their birria pastry.

Sporting KC Swope Soccer Village, operated by Sporting KC, will be a training site for England's World Cup team.

Argentina was the first national team to officially announce Kansas City as its base of operations. The reigning World Cup champions will use Sporting KC’s practice facilities.

“Over the past 15 years this region has invested more than $650 million in soccer infrastructure, and that level of commitment is exactly why Kansas City has earned its reputation as the Soccer Capital of America,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said in a news release. “Having World Cup champions in Argentina and England choose Sporting Kansas City training facilities as their base camp for FIFA World Cup 2026 is a tremendous honor.”

The Netherlands also reportedly hopes to reside in the metro for the duration of the tournament, and would be based at the Kansas City Current’s training center. Algeria wants its base in Lawrence, Kansas,at Rock Chalk Park. Both teams have group stage matches at Arrowhead Stadium (to be renamed Kansas City Stadium for the event).