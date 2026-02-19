Poets on the Plains: On Kindergarten by Mark Chartier

On Kindergarten by Mark Chartier

by Juan J. Morales

Hi, I’m Juan J. Morales, an assistant professor of English at Colorado College and a poet in Pueblo, Colorado, here for Poets on the Plains. Today, I’m excited to share with you a poem by fellow Pueblo poet, Mark Chartier, titled, “Kindergarten.”

The poem appears in Mark’s second collection of poetry, titled, Tell Me Something Good, a finalist for the 2025 Colorado Book Award. Amongst other experiences, his collection centers on his job as a special education teacher, who suffers Tourette’s syndrome, brain injury, and speech/visual impairments. The book not only shows his talent for compassionately connecting with his students, but it also reminds us of the challenges and breakthroughs our teachers regularly encounter in the classroom.

Trigger warning: the poem has references to abuse, drug use, addiction, and concerns with mental health, but it also brings us to where bravery and vulnerability dance around us. It reminds us to listen and to slow down. It unfolds to mimic a shy and scared child finding the courage to open up upon discovering themself to be in a place of safety, learning, and support.

As you listen to Mark’s poem, I encourage you to follow his lead and to take a moment to think about your own good things.

Kindergarten

Elicia, the first day of school, you were facedown

on the floor

crying in front of my classroom

talking in gasps

of tears too old to be your own

saying that it was your mom’s boyfriend.

“It was all him.”

I laid down on the floor next to you,

my eyes teaming with yours.

You wouldn’t answer me with words,

Go ahead and touch this hand

if you want to come to my classroom and talk,

or this hand if you want me to give you space.

Your classroom teacher told me that no one would believe

the amount of meth your mom smoked

and heroin she intra-veined

when you were in utero

as your eyes would la la la down the hallway

laces loosening

your fingers gnawing at the staples holding

first-person narratives from the 1st graders on the bulletin boards,

your hair plopping

from shoulder to shoulder

in the tick of a second’s hand.

You’ve come to my classroom for 60 minutes every day since.

We usually work on reading or math

but it’s all life.

We start off with “Good Things” when I usually say

My Good Thing is that I get to teach awesome kids like you.

Your mouth jawing open

as if you’re about to ask if I’m lying.

Never leave your dreams behind.

Dear Perseverance, you took what God gave you

and made it even better.

Yes, you write your numbers from the bottom up,

but you still learned how to count 1-10

by jumping out each number.

You still learned how to decode consonant-vowel-consonant words

as though you wrote them yourself.

Sound it out.

“/w/ /i/ /g/?”

Mr. C. needs a…?

“Wig!”

And how your eyes time

when you call me crazy

because I sing “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” in class

or re-enact the lifeboat scene between Rose and Jack in “Titanic”

Jackkkkkk! Jackkkkkkk!

Tourette-ing my neck with every gush,

you volley,

“Why do you do that Mr. C.?”

Because I get nervous.

“Why are you nervous?

You are a textbook blur between patience and hope

when you ask, “Are you a daddy, Mr. C.?”

The veins in your cheeks growing more apparent,

your bangs touching your eyebrows

and the fuzz on your forearms the other students like to riddle

as you sit smart in your chair

“My Good Thing is that I like Christmas,

Valentine’s Day,

and Mr. C.’s Birthday

and that’s it.”

It’s the last day of school,

and you’re tipping toes by my kidney table

story-eyed as you ask me what we are going to do today.

the expression on your face lucid

like a flame finding its shape,

You tell me your mom’s boyfriend finally moved out.

“You can’t make an apple hang like a peach.”

I ask you to draw a picture about what you’re going to do this summer.

after about five minutes, you walk up to me with your drawing.

Tell me about it…

You comma in the moment,

hoist your head,

and point.

“It’s a picture of you

and my mom

looking up

at the stars.”



Kindergarten used with permission.

Thank you for being with us for Poets on the Plains. I’m Juan J. Morales, coming to you from Pueblo, Colorado.

POETS ON THE PLAINS HOST

Juan J. Morales

Juan J. Morales is the son of an Ecuadorian mother and Puerto Rican father and grew up in Colorado. He is the author of four poetry collections, including The Handyman’s Guide to End Times and his latest, Dream of the Bird Tattoo, published by the University of New Mexico Press. Recent poems have appeared in The Laurel Review, Breakbeats Vol. 4 LatiNEXT, Acentos Review, terrain.org, South Dakota Review, Sugar House Review, and Poetry. Morales has received fellowships from CantoMundo, Macondo, Longleaf Writers Conference, and he has served as the editor/publisher of Pilgrimage Press. He lives in Pueblo, Colorado and is an Assistant Professor of English at Colorado College. https://www.unmpress.com/9780826367587/dream-of-the-bird-tattoo/

FEATURED POET

Mark Chartier

Mark Chartier developed symptoms of Tourette’s syndrome when he was seven years old and demonstrated significant behaviors throughout school. He persevered thanks to positive relationships with school staff. He earned a BA in English at Colorado State University-Pueblo, where he discovered his love for writing, and two master’s degrees at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs despite suffering from newly diagnosed disabilities including a brain injury and a significant stutter. He now teaches special education in southern Colorado and gives motivational speeches, sharing his triumphs as a student with disabilities and how they led him to become a teacher of students with disabilities. Mark’s second collection of poetry, Tell Me Something Good, was a finalist for the 2025 Colorado Book Award. His first, Fingerprints, was published in 2018. His work has also appeared in The Awakenings Review, Pilgrimage, LIGHT, and The Volney Road Review. For more information, please visit: www.teacherwithtourettes.com