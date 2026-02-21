Attention: Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle listeners, due to high winds and rolling blackouts, service may be temporarily diminished or interrupted on 2/17 and 2/18. You can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Researchers followed more than 400,000 teens until they were adults, and found that those who used cannabis in the past year were more likely to develop psychotic and bipolar disorders, depression and anxiety.