© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Attention: Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle listeners, due to high winds and rolling blackouts, service may be temporarily diminished or interrupted on 2/17 and 2/18. You can always stream HPPR in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

The political implications of the Supreme Court's ruling on Trump's tariffs

NPR | By Mara Liasson,
Leila Fadel
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:40 AM CST

The Supreme Court has found some of President Trump's tariffs to be illegal. What are the political implications?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
See stories by Mara Liasson
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel