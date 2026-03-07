The impact of Iran's attacks on the UAE

Kim Ghattas, author Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East," talks about the impact of the widening war with Iran on life in Lebanon, and the impact on the geopolitics of the gulf region.
Ava Berger, Tinbete Ermyas, Adrian Ma, Gabriel J. Sánchez
A look at how an NPR reporting team dug through the Epstein documents related to the Interlochen Center for the Arts and were able to shed new light on how Epstein and Maxwell used their access to a highly respected institution to target girls.