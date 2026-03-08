Understanding all that the word citizenship entails

Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Emily Kwong
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
An Iranian doctor who crossed into Turkey last week describes a harrowing journey to the border. She's been treating civilians wounded in the U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Tehran. Many of their injuries resulted from their homes being hit.
Voters in Northwest Georgia are choosing who should replace former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene as voting closes in a special election primary Tuesday. In a crowded race, the weight of Trump's endorsement will be tested.