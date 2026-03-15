Spain offers a different approach to dealing with undocumented migrants

Attention: Due to high winds, service is affected for KDTH 89.3 FM in the northwest Texas Panhandle, and is expected to return later this evening. High winds may cause temporary outages at other transmitter sites across the High Plains region, thank you for your patience as we work to resolve any issues. You can always stream HPPR on the HPPR APP or in the player above. If you experience a service outage in your area, please call 806-553-4757.