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Spain offers a different approach to dealing with undocumented migrants

NPR | By Alexis T. Marshall
Published March 15, 2026 at 3:58 PM CDT

Spain plans to give half a million undocumented migrants legal status.

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All Things Considered
Alexis T. Marshall