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Senate Republicans prepare to vote on Trump's controversial SAVE Act

NPR | By Miles Parks,
A Martínez
Published March 16, 2026 at 3:31 AM CDT

Republicans in the Senate are set to take up a voting overhaul known as the SAVE America Act, a key priority for President Trump.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Morning Edition
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.