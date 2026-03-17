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Trump lashes out at NATO after countries decline to help in Iran

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:33 PM CDT

President Trump says NATO is making "a very foolish mistake" after countries decline to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

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Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez