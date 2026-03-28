This Pennsylvania woman asked friends to help weave her burial casket

Nic M. Neves (he/him) is a production assistant with NPRs Enterprise Storytelling Unit. He's in all odd ends of production, from tracking down the perfect voice actor to composing just the right song for a moment in a story. Neves is an alum of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art & Design. Before that, he studied science, psychology and music at Brandeis University. When he's not crafting an audio story, he's either making music and coffee in his dark cave of an apartment or haunting his local jazz club in Brooklyn, NY.
The federal debt continues to grow, topping $39 trillion this month. Like a shopper who buys more than he earns every week, the nation's credit card bill is compounding. Just paying the interest now costs more than every other government program except Social Security.