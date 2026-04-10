© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taiwan's opposition leader meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing

NPR | By Ashish Valentine
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:48 PM CDT

Chinese leader Xi Jinping hosted the head of Taiwan's largest opposition party in Beijing on Friday — the first such meeting in nearly a decade.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Ashish Valentine
Ashish Valentine joined NPR as its second-ever Reflect America fellow and is now a production assistant at All Things Considered. As well as producing the daily show and sometimes reporting stories himself, his job is to help the network's coverage better represent the perspectives of marginalized communities.
See stories by Ashish Valentine