Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
With wildfires already burning, experts warn this could be a severe fire season. A new analysis shows that preparing for wildfires has fallen off under the Trump administration. In 2025, the Forest Service did far less to reduce the flammable vegetation that can fuel extreme wildfires.