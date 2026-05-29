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Bari Weiss works to reinvent '60 Minutes,' CBS' most prestigious program

NPR | By David Folkenflik,
A Martínez
Published May 29, 2026 at 3:46 AM CDT

The new head of CBS News is flexing her muscles at the network's most storied news program: 60 Minutes. We look at the upheaval.

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David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.