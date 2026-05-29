Bari Weiss works to reinvent '60 Minutes,' CBS' most prestigious program

David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck and soprano Renée Fleming about their collaborative project and album, "The Fiddle and The Drum," that celebrates Appalachian folk music. Album drops May 29.