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Dutch soccer fans will turn Kansas City orange with classic fanwalk before World Cup match

KCUR | By Suzanne Hogan,
Seth Jahraus
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT
Dutch fans march with one of two double decker buses brought with them to Texas before the Netherlands vs. Japan World Cup game Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dutch fans march with one of two double-decker buses brought with them to Texas before the Netherlands-Japan World Cup game on June 14 in Arlington. They'll next bring their Oranje Fanwalk to Kansas City on Thursday.

A sea of soccer fans decked out in orange is set to descend on downtown Kansas City, engaging in a 22-year-old Dutch tradition: the Oranje Fanwalk. Fans of the Netherlands World Cup team show their pride by parading alongside their beloved double-decker orange bus on match days.

The Dutch call it “De beroemde Oranjebus” (“The Famous Orange Bus”). It’s a double-decker vintage bus that’s become a celebrity for Netherlands soccer fans.

And it’s the centerpoint of the Oranje Fanwalks that flood host city streets on World Cup match days — including in Kansas City on Thursday.

According to FIFA, the tradition started in 2004, out of a spur-of-the-moment idea, and has grown to become a symbol of Dutch fan culture.

For the past 22 years, the bus has covered over 70,000 kilometers and led more than 450,000 fans in the festivities from Germany, South Africa, Brazil and Qatar to North America — with Kansas City its next spot. Kansas City also serves as the Netherlands national team’s base camp for the World Cup.

Featuring a DJ booth and bumping sound system, the vehicle and fanwalk that follows typically attracts well over 10,000 fans, as it has in Dallas and Houston earlier during the tournament and is likely now to do so in Kansas City.

And the fans will all be decked out in the Netherland’s national team’s color — orange.

Even though the country’s flag is red, white and blue, the color orange is the country’s, and team’s, rallying color. It’s a tribute to their history and monarchy. Orange is the color of the Dutch royal family, which hails from the House of Orange.

Dutch fans walk during the Orange Army march on their way to Dallas Stadium before the Netherlands vs. Japan game, the first World Cup match to be played in North Texas, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Dutch fans participate in the Oranje Fanwalk on their way to Dallas Stadium before the Netherlands-Japan game on June 14 in Texas. They'll bring the fanwalk to Kansas City on Thursday ahead of the Netherlands-Tunisia match at Arrowhead Stadium.

Want to go?

The Oranje Fanwalk in Kansas City starts at the Power & Light District at 11:15 a.m. Thursday and will end at Fan Fest, which is on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Kansas City police Major Abby Martinez said commuters should plan ahead for the march.

“We will have streets shut down when we start to see those crowds gather," she said. "There will be an impact on traffic.”

The march will begin earlier than originally planned due to concerns about severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch, taking effect on Thursday afternoon, for the region due to expected excessive rainfall — possibly 2 to 3 inches, and up to 5 inches in some areas.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, with lightning, strong winds and small hail possible.

The Netherlands-Tunisia match at Arrowhead Stadium, temporarily renamed Kansas City Stadium for the duration of the World Cup, begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026, the local World Cup organizing group, said officials will meet hourly to monitor the weather.
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Kansas News Service
Suzanne Hogan
As managing podcast producer for KCUR Studios and a host of A People’s History of Kansas City, I want to feed your curious mind, offer historical context so you understand why things are the way they are, and introduce you to the people working to make a difference behind the scenes. Reach me at hogansm@kcur.org.
See stories by Suzanne Hogan
Seth Jahraus
See stories by Seth Jahraus