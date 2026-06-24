Kansas libraries could lose millions under Trump budget proposal

Kansas librarians are warning about potential cuts to local library programs in the next federal budget.

The Trump administration has proposed to nearly zero out funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services in next year’s budget, in a major step to shutting down the agency. The institute is the independent agency responsible for providing federal funds to libraries across the United States.

“It's a small amount of funding in the grand scheme of the federal budget, but it makes a significant difference in the lives of children through senior citizens,” said Ray Walling, state librarian for Kansas.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted the institute for elimination. He issued an executive order calling for IMLS' end in early 2025. He then suggested cutting almost all of the institute’s funding in the 2026 budget. Congress instead restored the funding in a bill Trump later signed into law.

The administration has once again suggested shutting down the agency. However, the House of Representatives Labor, Health and Human Services Subcommittee of Appropriations has recommended continued level funding. That recommendation will now go to the full House Appropriations Committee.

The Senate Appropriations Subcommittee has yet to discuss the funding.

“It's important we don't let our guard down necessarily, but also continue to advocate for the wonderful things we can do with that money to support all residents of the state,” Walling said.

For Kansas libraries, IMLS grants would provide about $2.1 million, which is 30% of the Kansas State Library budget. The Missouri State Library receives $3.3 million. The total appropriation for all 50 states is around $298 million.

Paul Hawkins, director of the South Central Kansas Library System, said public, academic and school libraries, as well as citizens and students, benefit from IMLS funding.

“Among those statewide information resources are research databases like EBSCO genealogy records, such as Heritage Quest, and a language learning resource called Mango Languages,” Hawkins said.

Another project supported by the ILMS is the statewide summer reading program. The funding provides manuals and other materials for participating libraries.

Walling said early literacy programs remain an important resource for a healthy Kansas economy.

“Summer reading programs are incredibly important to avoid the summer slide after students leave for the end of the school year,” Walling said. “Those skills are critical to their development and their eventual growth and inclusion in university or college or in the workforce.”

The Kansas talking books program is a resource the state library provides in conjunction with the National Library Service. The program to support literacy among people with visual impairments is also supported by the IMLS.

“It's a connection for them to the outside world,” Walling said. “It helps them stay connected, so I think it is a critical resource for them.”

Interlibrary loans in Kansas would also be affected if the IMLS was eliminated. The system that allows libraries to communicate their needs and what's available is funded with IMLS grants. The subsidy for the actual cost of the delivery of resources between libraries using a courier service is also funded through them.

Walling said without the IMLS funding, resources may have to be cut or reduced as the state can’t fund them on its own. It's a critical resource that allows Kansas libraries to have resources they otherwise couldn’t provide.

Hawkins said Kansans concerned about the cuts can contact their lawmakers. Senator Jerry Moran is one of the key senators who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“So Senator Moran hearing from Kansans about continued funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services can make a real difference,” Hawkins said. “Librarians believe that reading and free access to good information are the foundations of our democratic society, and continued funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services makes that possible.”

Roger Nomer reports from the Wichita area for the Kansas News Service. You can email him at nomer@kmuw.org.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.