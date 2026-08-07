Three Kansas House incumbents — two Democrats, one Republican — fall in primary election

TOPEKA — Rep. Henry Helgerson’s lengthy career in the Kansas Legislature will come to an involuntary end after losing the Democratic primary election as three Kansas House incumbents fell short in campaigns for reelection.

Helgerson, the most prominent fiscal conservative among House Democrats, was ousted Tuesday by Brandon Whipple, a former Wichita mayor who previously served in the House. Elsewhere in Wichita, Democratic Rep. Ford Carr, a two-term incumbent, lost the primary to Bonita Gooch, owner and publisher of the Community Voice. Whipple faces GOP nominee Zachary Werhan in November, but Gooch has a clear path in the general election because no Republican filed in her district.

In southeast Kansas, retired pastor Dan Muter of Pittsburg dispatched Mulberry Republican Rep. Ken Collins, who has served in the House since 2019. Muter’s opponent in the fall will be Democrat Avery Rowland of Girard.

Helgerson, who has served 29 years in the House and one year in the Senate, said he was disappointed the primary campaign didn’t focus on consequential issues, including an approaching state budget shortfall, loss of federal funding and pressure to address property taxes. Instead, Helgerson said, he was unfairly portrayed as an opponent of abortion rights.

“Which is ironic,” Helgerson said. “I’ve gotten hammered for being pro-choice for my 30 years in politics.”

Unofficial results from the Kansas secretary of state indicated that in these three House contests Whipple prevailed by securing 61% of the Democratic primary vote in the 83rd District, Gooch earned 70% of the vote among Democrats in the 84th District and Muter controlled 58% of the Republican votes cast in the 2nd District.

Special interest fight

Muter, who served as a minister for 30 years, previously sought public office when a vacancy was created in the Kansas Senate by a member’s resignation. He wasn’t appointed to that opening in 2023, but pivoted to the House and the challenge of Collins. Before the primary, Muter warned voters special interests were behind the flood of advertising designed to benefit Collins.

“Ken hasn’t had to spend one dime on all the mailers, the internet and TV ads, the handbills and the college kids paid to distribute them, the texts and all the other advertising on his behalf. Not one dime,” Muter said. “They’re all paid for by the American Conservative Fund. Every dime. They’re paying for his campaign in gratitude for his past support and to ensure his future support.”

The American Conservative Fund devoted approximately $486,000 to eight Kansas House primary races in a quest to support legislation favorable to a coalition of sports betting platforms.

Muter said that if elected in November, “I won’t be bought by big, greedy corporate interests.”

Overall, more than 150 Kansas House candidates automatically advanced to the general election because they didn’t have a Republican or Democratic primary opponent. The entire 125-member House is up for grabs in 2026, while the Kansas Senate has two special elections because of resignations from that chamber. The full Senate will be on ballots in 2028.

Voters also nominated Republican Al Jirak of Wichita for the November ballot to compete for the seat held by House Speaker Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican who won the GOP nomination for state insurance commissioner. Jirak captured 61% of the vote to defeat former Rep. Carl Maughan of Colwich, who chose not to seek reelection to the House in 2024 after he was arrested in Shawnee County on a drunken driving charge. Maughan ended up with 22% of the vote. Jirak faces Democrat Amanda Mogol of Wichita in November.

Narrow primary victories

In the 42nd District, Republican Rep. Lance Neelly of Tonganoxie was hanging by a 25-vote thread following the preliminary count on Tuesday night. He had 1,622 votes against GOP challenger Mike Stieben’s 1,597.

It is close enough there could be ramifications for the review of provisional ballots issued to voters because the person’s name wasn’t in the poll book, an individual requested an advance ballot but voted in person or the prospective voter was unable to present an acceptable photo ID at the polling station. Winner of the primary would be opposed by Democrat Brandon Wendt of Tonganoxie.

Stieben, a Tonganoxie resident and chairman of the Leavenworth County Commission, proposed a cap on property tax increases and a freeze on property taxes for anyone older than 65. He opposed a Tonganoxie data center project and urged repeal of a state law granting 20-year tax breaks for developers of the projects, a incentive that Neelly voted for in the House.

“Neelly would not debate during the election,” Stieben said. “He has been running a campaign from his basement.”

Neelly said voters in the district were focused during the primary on property taxes — by a 10-to-1 margin over other topics. The Legislature eliminated a 1.5-mill property tax for state building construction, but the state continued to collect the 20 mills of property tax revenue passed on to support Kansas public school districts.

“I’m a firm believer in local control, but the (local government) spending is too much,” Neelly said.

Elsewhere, there was a tight GOP battle in the 35th District for the opportunity to take on Democratic Rep. Wanda Brownlee Paige of Kansas City, Kansas. Republican Alex Sanchez defeated Lisa Walker Yeager by 34 votes. There were only 282 GOP votes cast in the primary with Sanchez locking up 158 and Yeager netting 124.

The decision by Osage City Republican Rep. Brad Barrett not to seek reelection in the 76th District set off a three-person primary in which the top two contenders were separated by 63 votes. Russel Stukey of Waverly had 1,781 votes compared to Art Freund’s 1,718. The other GOP candidate, Mark Weiser of Osage City, had 597 votes.

Freund, of Lebo, said he was distressed the Right Future for Kansas political action committee, which he linked to construction and energy interests, waded into the House contest.

“Let me be plain: I’m running for House District 76 because I believe our representative should answer to you, not to a stack of PAC checks,” he said. “PACs don’t spend thousands because they’re excited about your gravel roads or your grocery bill. They spend because they want access, influence and someone who will take their calls before yours.”

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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