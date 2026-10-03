KU Officials Form Work Group to Address Closure of Hilltop Child Development Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KPR) — The University of Kansas is now forming a work group to address childcare needs for staff, faculty and students.

Friday's announcement from Chancellor Doug Girod comes after a backlash to the news that the Hilltop Child Development Center will be closing at the end of the month. Hilltop is still slated to close by October 30.

KU Provost Arash Mafi will form the task force. While the group will study ways to assist affected families in the near term, it will also aim to develop long-term solutions. At the moment, more than 100 families with children at Hilltop are scrambling to find new daycare options.

Emporia State University closed its childcare facility three years ago. All of the other Regent institutions continue to provide on-site childcare.

J. Schafer / Kansas Public Radio The Hilltop Child Development center at KU operates two facilities. The one on west campus cares for infants.

For half a century, Hilltop has provided care - largely for the children of KU faculty, staff and students.

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Assembling a Childcare Solutions Work Group

Dear students, staff and faculty,

Chancellor Girod has asked me to convene a work group of faculty and staff with relevant expertise to identify practical long-term childcare solutions for the KU Lawrence community. As the Chancellor emphasized, there's been disruption of childcare services, and we have an opportunity to explore potential solutions that are sustainable. You can read the full charge for the work group below. Membership will be announced within the next two weeks.

Communication about support services is being shared directly with Hilltop families. Our goal for the work group is to identify practical ways to assist affected KU families in the near term while also developing sustainable approaches to childcare access for the future.

Thank you to those who have shared concerns and suggestions. We will keep the campus community informed as this work moves forward.

Respectfully,

Arash Mafi, Ph.D.

Chief Academic Officer, Provost & Executive Vice Chancellor

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Charge from Chancellor Girod

Dear Provost Mafi,

As you are aware, the Hilltop Board of Directors has approved a plan to conclude operations at Hilltop Child Development Center. This difficult decision followed a comprehensive review of the financial, staffing, leadership, regulatory, child-safety, and facilities requirements necessary to sustain high-quality care. While I am confident the Board acted with care and diligence in its capacity as a 501(c)(3) KU Affiliate Corporation, I am equally certain this decision was not made lightly.

While the decision on Hilltop is final, I recognize the significant disruption the closure will create for students, faculty, and staff who rely on these childcare services, particularly given the limited time families have to secure alternative arrangements.

I am asking you to convene a work group of faculty and staff with relevant expertise to recommend assistance for affected KU families and viable short- and long-term childcare solutions, both within and outside KU. The work group's evaluation and recommendations should address strengthening access to high-quality childcare for the KU Lawrence community. The work group should consider multiple governance and operating models, and its analysis should address affordability and access for students and employees; academic and research opportunities; financial sustainability; staffing and regulatory requirements; facilities; institutional recruitment and retention; liability concerns; and implementation feasibility. The group will engage the campus community, consult relevant internal and external experts, and submit to you by a specified date actionable, financially and operationally sustainable options and recommendations to meet the childcare needs of the KU Lawrence community.

Please proceed expeditiously and provide me with an initial action plan and a timeline for the work group's recommendations.

Respectfully,

Douglas A. Girod

KU Chancellor

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