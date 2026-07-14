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Baby Rose returns with new album, 'Yearnalism'

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 14, 2026 at 4:02 AM CDT

The sultry voice of Baby Rose returns on a new album called "Yearnalism," which she considers the study of desire.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin