Morning news brief

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
As France celebrates Bastille Day, its soccer team is facing off against Spain in the World Cup and the country is enduring its third intense heatwave this year, with forest fires raging in the south and outside Paris.