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Trump to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskyy and Israel's Netanyahu
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Mexico's most prestigious university is facing a cheating crisis after a first-ever online admissions exam produced results so unusual that one analysis suggests nearly half of test-takers may have cheated