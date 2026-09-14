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Scores of children in Pakistan have tested positive for HIV

NPR | By Betsy Joles
Published September 14, 2026 at 3:34 PM CDT

The mass infection has reignited scrutiny over clinic hygiene and reused medical equipment.

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Betsy Joles