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Trump rally will be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published October 16, 2026 at 9:50 AM CDT
President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday.
Courtesy photo
/
WhiteHouse.gov
President Donald Trump will make a trip to Wichita on Monday.

President Donald Trump's rally on Monday will be at Heartland Credit Union Arena in Park City.

The location was announced Friday morning on a website for media credentials.

The program starts at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Trump is expected to give his remarks at 6 p.m.

Also on Friday morning, a website previously posted to access tickets was displaying an error.

The Republican National Committee announced Tuesday that President Trump would make a trip to Wichita ahead of November’s midterm election, after the president hinted at a “Kansas Style” rally in a social media post.

The president has been on a midterm-election campaign blitz across the country, visiting several red-leaning states in support of Republican candidates. The Kansas rally will be for Republican incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

Marshall is in a tight re-election race with Democrat Adam Hamilton, a Methodist minister from Leawood. Several national polls have now classified the race as a toss up.
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