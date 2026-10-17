Student protests widen into greater social unrest in France

Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
Iowa Public Radio's Natalie Krebs reports on how Iowa - a state that reliably votes Republican for president - has some competitive races for Republicans in November, which could help determine the balance of power in Congress.
Organizers hope to connect more than 150 existing rail-trails, greenways and other paths spanning more than 3,700 miles across America. NPR's Joel Rose checks on their progress in western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.
Daniel Ofman, Joel Rose, Henry Larson, Sarah Robbins
Public restrooms are scarce in cities across the U.S. It's a topic historian and Temple University professor Bryant Simon writes about in his new book 'For Customers Only: Public Bathrooms and the Making of American Inequality.'