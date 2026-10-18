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What time is it on the moon?

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Joel Rose
Published October 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT

James Olthoff, a delegate to the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, talks to NPR's Joel Rose about why it's important to accurately measure time on the moon.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Henry Larson
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose