CMN | Contributor Network

Contributors are the heart of the Civic Media Network. Collectively, as a network they provide the geographic reach, community connections, topical knowledge, and life experiences needed to offer the range of news, information and stories that address the needs and interest of High Plains audiences.

Within the network there are four types of contributors, each with distinct roles. Individuals and organizations may serve as one or more of these types.

Community Correspondents

Serve as the CMN’s eyes, ears and voice for a given geographic area (e.g. a county or cluster of adjacent counties)

Watch for and track notable events and developments within their local area across the range of subjects and topics covered by the CMN (see Subject areas covered by the CMN)

Think in terms of “what’s happening locally that could be of interest beyond the county line.”

Write articles and short items of news and information from their geographic area that can be of interest “200 miles down the road” when framed in a larger context

Provide photos, audio recordings, videos and graphics as needed to accompany articles and items for broadcast and digital media (website, Facebook, Instagram, etc.)

Serve as a local area contact and source for CMN staff, Topical Correspondents, Regional Reporters and Media Partners

Topical Correspondents

Serve as an expert for the CMN on a particular subject of regional-wide interest within a wide range of realms (business, economy, environment, resources, history, culture, etc.) and topical areas (e.g. ag innovation, the Ogallala Aquifer, an historical era, ethnic traditions or climate trends)

Provide periodic “reporting” in their subject area as their “beat”

Cover their subject area from a variety of different angles (e.g., background and explainer stories for basic understanding and perspective; briefings on new research and studies; updates on governments actions and policy changes; profiles of area organizations and individuals working in the subject area)

Write and produce stories or other pieces for both website and broadcast distribution; work with CMN staff on incorporating photos, graphics, video and/or audio into stories and producing social media versions to reach wider audiences.

Serve as subject matter contacts and resources for other in the CMN

Community Connectors

Serve as eyes, ears, arms and legs for the CMN in a community, alerting the CMN of local developments of note and assisting with requests for help on covering stories and building local awareness of the CMN

Monitor local news and information sources (city/government websites, public meetings, social media posts, local organization newsletters, etc.) to keep the CMN informed of local developments

Serve as a local area contact for CMN staff, Topical Correspondents, Regional Reporters and Media Partners when local information is needed

Provide or arrange for shooting local pictures or video needed for CMN stories

Help develop information sharing relationships with local organization for the CMN (arts council, Chamber of Commerce, school system, social service agencies)

Publicize HPPR’s regional events calendar and encourage its use

Regional Curators

Monitor credible digital news sources from outside and inside the region for “who’s writing what about the High Plains”, based on their own scanning or using a key-word news aggregation tool like Google News

May take a broad sweep or focus on certain subject areas and topics that they follow

Curate stories that are notable and worth sharing through the CMN (e.g., A NYTs article on declining aquifers, including the Ogalla)

Write short pieces summarizing the key takeaways or nugget of the story and providing the direct link for those interested in reading it in full as a “Curation Pointer” for the CMN

Advise CMN staff on sources that are particularly focused on topics of interest to the High Plains region and possibly worth collaborating or partnering with

All contributor roles are part-time and tailored to each individual’s or organization’s interests and capacity. Contributors may participate on an ongoing basis or for a defined period, with a threshold level of involvement. Over time, the CMN aims to build a network of 60 to 80 active contributors.

Contributor’s work can be either volunteer, paid or a mix of both. The CMN means to provide opportunities to everyone who has time and talent to give, whether they need supplemental income or can contribute for free.