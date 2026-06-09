100 years of Route 66!

FREE LIVE MUSIC! Local bands donating their talent to support the Route 66 Festival! Come listen to a variety of music preformed by

Strings Kings

Van Valkenburg

Midnight Special

Dave McNeir

Jamarillo

David Waddle

Boss Texas

Red Dirt Rockers

Music starts at 11:00am and ends at 6:00pm

PLEASE COME SUPPORT THE LOCAL BANDS SUPPORTING YOUR COMMUNITY!