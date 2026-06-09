© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

100 years of Route 66!

100 years of Route 66!

FREE LIVE MUSIC! Local bands donating their talent to support the Route 66 Festival! Come listen to a variety of music preformed by
Strings Kings
Van Valkenburg
Midnight Special
Dave McNeir
Jamarillo
David Waddle
Boss Texas
Red Dirt Rockers
Music starts at 11:00am and ends at 6:00pm

PLEASE COME SUPPORT THE LOCAL BANDS SUPPORTING YOUR COMMUNITY!

To Boldly Go and Home Again Bookstore
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

To Boldly Go and Home Again
806-803-8242
tbg.aha1@gmail.com
To Boldly Go and Home Again Bookstore
3804 SW 6th Ave
Amarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 803-8242
tbg.aha1@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071736621934