100 years of Route 66!
100 years of Route 66!
FREE LIVE MUSIC! Local bands donating their talent to support the Route 66 Festival! Come listen to a variety of music preformed by
Strings Kings
Van Valkenburg
Midnight Special
Dave McNeir
Jamarillo
David Waddle
Boss Texas
Red Dirt Rockers
Music starts at 11:00am and ends at 6:00pm
PLEASE COME SUPPORT THE LOCAL BANDS SUPPORTING YOUR COMMUNITY!
To Boldly Go and Home Again Bookstore
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
To Boldly Go and Home Again
806-803-8242
To Boldly Go and Home Again Bookstore
3804 SW 6th AveAmarillo , Texas 79106
(806) 803-8242
tbg.aha1@gmail.com