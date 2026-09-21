10th Annual Baby Expo (Dodge City, Kan.)
10th Annual Baby Expo (Dodge City, Kan.)
We invite you to join us for the 10th Annual Baby Expo for all things Mom and baby. Connect with community resources and check out our fabulous vendors!
Bring the whole family to connect and support local organizations, businesses, and each other.
Annual Latch-On photo will be at 11 a.m.!
United Wireless Arena
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ford County Breastfeeding Coalition
855-943-3791
executivedirector.fcbc@gmail.com
United Wireless Arena
4100 W Comanche StreetDodge City, Kansas 67801