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2nd Annual 4th of July Community BBQ

2nd Annual 4th of July Community BBQ

The Amarillo UU Social Justice Committee will host its 2nd Annual 4th of July BBQ at the Amarillo UU Fellowship. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided for free. (Vegan options are available.) Bring a chair, a canopy (if you have one), and a side or dessert to share.

Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Amarillo UU Fellowship Social Justice Committee
8063559351
office@uuamarillo.org
uuamarillo.org

Artist Group Info

jethancampos@gmail.com
Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
4901 Cornell Street
Amarillo, Texas 79109
806-355-9351
https://uuamarillo.org/