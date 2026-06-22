2nd Annual 4th of July Community BBQ
2nd Annual 4th of July Community BBQ
The Amarillo UU Social Justice Committee will host its 2nd Annual 4th of July BBQ at the Amarillo UU Fellowship. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided for free. (Vegan options are available.) Bring a chair, a canopy (if you have one), and a side or dessert to share.
Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Amarillo UU Fellowship Social Justice Committee
8063559351
office@uuamarillo.org
Artist Group Info
jethancampos@gmail.com
Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
4901 Cornell StreetAmarillo, Texas 79109
806-355-9351