32nd Annual Muttfest: A Fundraiser for Amarillo SPCA - Sun., 5/17 from 12-5p (Tri-State Fairgrounds)

MUTTFEST 2026 is happening on Sunday, May 17, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Rex Baxter Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo. This annual Amarillo SPCA fundraiser features dog contests, low-cost immunizations, free microchipping, and dozens of vendors.

Event Details at a Glance:

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: Rex Baxter Exhibit Building, 3301 SE 10th Ave, Amarillo, TX

Admission: Free and family-oriented (pets welcome!)

Theme: "Waggin'est Tails In the West"

What to Expect:

Pet Services: Low-cost dog immunizations and vaccinations provided by Lone Star Veterinary Services, plus free microchipping.

Activities: Fun dog contests, a silent auction, food vendors, and Kid’s IDs provided by Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

For the latest updates or vendor information, visit the Amarillo SPCA News & Events page or follow the Amarillo SPCA Facebook Page.