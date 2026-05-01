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3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest - LIVE MUSIC at Arts in the Sunset (Saturday, 5/2)

3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest - LIVE MUSIC at Arts in the Sunset (Saturday, 5/2)

The 3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest

Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest
3 - FT: SIC and Lost in Hollywood

Also featuring live music from:
TRENCHRAT / BREAKING SOLACE / STONE THE SUN / TERROR TOWER / WT ELECTRONIC ENSEMBLE

and

-LIVE INTERACTIVE ART BOOTHS (free)
-LOCAL ARTISTS Showing and Selling their stuff.
-Some local businesses selling things that fit the underground music lifestyle that we all love!

@mixdupamarillo will be on sight selling beer

@lets_eat_mobile_official will be on-site serving that siccc food too!(Siccc in the best way possible)

LIVE MUSIC FROM 230pm - 10pm
PLENTY TO SEE and DO during times between the music.

TICKETS AVAILABLE @tearstubs .Com

Location:
AJ SWOPE Performance Plaza (outdoor festival)
3701 Plains Blvd.
Amarillo Tx.

AJ Swope Performance Plaza at Arts in the Sunset
$27.61
02:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sunset Underground - The Atomic Yellow
atomicyellowict@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092521480801
AJ Swope Performance Plaza at Arts in the Sunset
3701 Plains Blvd.
,
(806) 354-8802
director@amarilloartinstitute.org
http://www.artsinthesunset.org/