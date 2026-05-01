3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest - LIVE MUSIC at Arts in the Sunset (Saturday, 5/2)
3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest - LIVE MUSIC at Arts in the Sunset (Saturday, 5/2)
The 3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest
Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest
3 - FT: SIC and Lost in Hollywood
Also featuring live music from:
TRENCHRAT / BREAKING SOLACE / STONE THE SUN / TERROR TOWER / WT ELECTRONIC ENSEMBLE
and
-LIVE INTERACTIVE ART BOOTHS (free)
-LOCAL ARTISTS Showing and Selling their stuff.
-Some local businesses selling things that fit the underground music lifestyle that we all love!
@mixdupamarillo will be on sight selling beer
@lets_eat_mobile_official will be on-site serving that siccc food too!(Siccc in the best way possible)
LIVE MUSIC FROM 230pm - 10pm
PLENTY TO SEE and DO during times between the music.
TICKETS AVAILABLE @tearstubs .Com
Location:
AJ SWOPE Performance Plaza (outdoor festival)
3701 Plains Blvd.
Amarillo Tx.