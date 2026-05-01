3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest - LIVE MUSIC at Arts in the Sunset (Saturday, 5/2)

The 3rd Annual Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest

Sunset Underground Music and Art Fest

3 - FT: SIC and Lost in Hollywood

Also featuring live music from:

TRENCHRAT / BREAKING SOLACE / STONE THE SUN / TERROR TOWER / WT ELECTRONIC ENSEMBLE

and

-LIVE INTERACTIVE ART BOOTHS (free)

-LOCAL ARTISTS Showing and Selling their stuff.

-Some local businesses selling things that fit the underground music lifestyle that we all love!

@mixdupamarillo will be on sight selling beer

@lets_eat_mobile_official will be on-site serving that siccc food too!(Siccc in the best way possible)

LIVE MUSIC FROM 230pm - 10pm

PLENTY TO SEE and DO during times between the music.

TICKETS AVAILABLE @tearstubs .Com

Location:

AJ SWOPE Performance Plaza (outdoor festival)

3701 Plains Blvd.

Amarillo Tx.

