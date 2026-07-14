5th Annual Wild Plum Jam (Sayre, OK)

GET READY FOR ONE EPIC NIGHT ON ROUTE 66! 🔥🎶 The 5th Annual Wild Plum Jam is bringing the PARTY to Sayre, Oklahoma and you do NOT want to miss this lineup! 🤠🎸 Headlined by Texas country legend Pat Green and fan-favorite Casey Donahew, with special performances by Presley Haile and Tyler Wilhelm!

📅 Friday, July 17, 2026

📍 Historic Sayre City Park

⏰ Gates open at 5 PM | Music starts 6 PM

🌵 Food Trucks

🍻 Watering Hole Beer Garden

🎶 Live music under the Oklahoma sunset

🎟 EARLY BIRD TICKETS ARE ONLY $35

(Price goes up to $40 at 12pm on the 17th!)

👨‍👩‍👧 Kids 12 & under are FREE with an adult, so bring the whole crew!

This is one of the biggest nights of the year during Dust Bowl Days Festival — amazing music, great food, cold drinks, and unforgettable Route 66 vibes. 🌅🎸

🚨 Don’t wait… grab your tickets now before early bird pricing ends!