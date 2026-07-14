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5th Annual Wild Plum Jam (Sayre, OK)

5th Annual Wild Plum Jam (Sayre, OK)

GET READY FOR ONE EPIC NIGHT ON ROUTE 66! 🔥🎶 The 5th Annual Wild Plum Jam is bringing the PARTY to Sayre, Oklahoma and you do NOT want to miss this lineup! 🤠🎸 Headlined by Texas country legend Pat Green and fan-favorite Casey Donahew, with special performances by Presley Haile and Tyler Wilhelm!
📅 Friday, July 17, 2026
📍 Historic Sayre City Park
⏰ Gates open at 5 PM | Music starts 6 PM
🌵 Food Trucks
🍻 Watering Hole Beer Garden
🎶 Live music under the Oklahoma sunset
🎟 EARLY BIRD TICKETS ARE ONLY $35
(Price goes up to $40 at 12pm on the 17th!)
👨‍👩‍👧 Kids 12 & under are FREE with an adult, so bring the whole crew!
This is one of the biggest nights of the year during Dust Bowl Days Festival — amazing music, great food, cold drinks, and unforgettable Route 66 vibes. 🌅🎸
🚨 Don’t wait… grab your tickets now before early bird pricing ends!

Historic Sayre City Park
$35 and up
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dust Bowl Days Farm & Ranch Festival
(580) 374-2845
DBDSayre@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/people/Dust-Bowl-Days-Farm-Ranch-Festival/100069298174355/

Artist Group Info

Wild Plum Jam
jinzerillo@hppr.org
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1291497716503489&amp;set=a.409062408080362
Historic Sayre City Park
1505 S 4th St
Sayre, Oklahoma 73662
https://route66times.com/l/ok/sayre-city-park.htm