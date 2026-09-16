6th Annual Ukrainian Thank You Dinner (Amarillo)

The Kind House Ukraine Bakery in Amarillo, a special volunteer-run non-profit bakery located at 4715 S Western St., will play host to its annual community dinner to help raise funds for humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The dinner will take place in the Vermillion Gallery at Arts in the Sunset from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 11. You will hear stories about what Ukrainians are facing right now and be a part of making a positive impact.

100% of the evening's proceeds will go directly toward coal, medicine, food and rescue operations. EVERY BITE SAVES A LIFE!

The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Soup and sandwiches for lunch are served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every loaf of sourdough bread, box of cinnamon rolls, and dozen custom cupcakes we sell goes directly toward humanitarian aid for families living through the war in Ukraine. You get something delicious. They get a lifeline.

RSVP to the Thank You Dinner by texting 806-220-8115

