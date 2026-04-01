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7th Annual "What the Junk?" Market (McCook, Neb.)

7th Annual "What the Junk?" Market (McCook, Neb.)

Join us for a fantastic day of shopping vintage, handmade, antique, collectibles, and just good ole junk!

Delicious food and drinks will be available to give you energy to keep on shopping!

Red Willow County Fair Grounds
$2
09:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

What the Junk
(308) 201-0581
what-the-junk@outlook.com
https://www.facebook.com/whatthejunkmarket
Red Willow County Fair Grounds
West 5th and O Street
McCook, Nebraska 69001
(308) 345-4650
rwcfairmanager@gmail.com
redwillowcountyfair.com