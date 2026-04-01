7th Annual "What the Junk?" Market (McCook, Neb.)
7th Annual "What the Junk?" Market (McCook, Neb.)
Join us for a fantastic day of shopping vintage, handmade, antique, collectibles, and just good ole junk!
Delicious food and drinks will be available to give you energy to keep on shopping!
Red Willow County Fair Grounds
$2
09:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
What the Junk
(308) 201-0581
what-the-junk@outlook.com
Red Willow County Fair Grounds
West 5th and O StreetMcCook, Nebraska 69001
(308) 345-4650
rwcfairmanager@gmail.com