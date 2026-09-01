A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America, and France
A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America, and France
Jessica Shury-Peckham, flute
Kathleen Carter Bell, Oboe | Conor Bell, bassoon
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn | Sarah Rushing, piano
Samuel Barber: Summer Music | Francis Poulenc: Sextet
W.A Mozart: Piano Quintet in Eb Major, K.452
Camille Saint-Saens: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs
Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
Artist Group Info
Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
1220 S. Polk St.Amarillo, Texas 79101