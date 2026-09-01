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A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America, and France

A Grand Tour: Music from Austria, America, and France

Jessica Shury-Peckham, flute
Kathleen Carter Bell, Oboe | Conor Bell, bassoon
Guglielmo Manfredi, horn | Sarah Rushing, piano

Samuel Barber: Summer Music | Francis Poulenc: Sextet
W.A Mozart: Piano Quintet in Eb Major, K.452
Camille Saint-Saens: Caprice on Danish and Russian Airs

Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Music Amarillo
806-376-8782
yara@amarillosymphony.org
http://amarillosymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Chamber Music Amarillo
info@amarillosymphony.org
https://www.amarillosymphony.org/cma/
Amarillo College Innovation Outpost
1220 S. Polk St.
Amarillo, Texas 79101
https://www.innovationoutpost.com/