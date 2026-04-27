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A Night of Songs & Stories with Ashley Sofia

A Night of Songs & Stories with Ashley Sofia

Join us for an evening of music featuring Ashley Sofia. Sofia's alt-country meets folk-rock sounds and soothing, and her voice will transport you. She was raised in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, just a quarter mile from her grandparents’ apple orchard. The rugged beauty and solitude of her surroundings shaped her voice early, and by seventeen, she was writing songs strongly rooted in place and experience.

Agora | The Gathering Place
Free will donation
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Agora | The Gathering Place
agora.wc2021@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/agora.leoti

Artist Group Info

Sofia Ashley
Agora | The Gathering Place
504 W Broadway
Leoti, Kansas 67861
agora.wc2021@gmail.com