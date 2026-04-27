A Night of Songs & Stories with Ashley Sofia
A Night of Songs & Stories with Ashley Sofia
Join us for an evening of music featuring Ashley Sofia. Sofia's alt-country meets folk-rock sounds and soothing, and her voice will transport you. She was raised in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, just a quarter mile from her grandparents’ apple orchard. The rugged beauty and solitude of her surroundings shaped her voice early, and by seventeen, she was writing songs strongly rooted in place and experience.
Agora | The Gathering Place
Free will donation
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Agora | The Gathering Place
agora.wc2021@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Sofia Ashley
Agora | The Gathering Place
504 W BroadwayLeoti, Kansas 67861
agora.wc2021@gmail.com