[LIVE MUSIC] Alliance Brass presents "Made in America" (Dodge City, Kan. Community Concert)
[LIVE MUSIC] Alliance Brass presents "Made in America" (Dodge City, Kan. Community Concert)
Alliance Brass Quintet's "Made in America" is a celebration of 250 years of American music!
The selections of this program cover a wide variety of styles.
Sample Program
• The Star-Spangled Banner – J.S. Smith
• America the Beautiful – Samuel Augustus Ward
• Selections from Rodeo – Aaron Copland
• Simple Gifts (from Appalachian Spring) – Aaron Copland
• 76 Trombones (from the Music Man) – Meredith Willson
• Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy – D. Raye & H. Prince
• Washington Post March – John Philip Sousa
• Bugler’s Holiday – Leroy Anderson
• Armed Forces Salute – Various
• God Bless America – Irving Berlin
• The Stars and Stripes Forever March – John Philip Sousa
Tickets are available for purchase at the door.
Dodge City Civic Center
$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Dodge City Community Concert Association
620-682-2144
julie_a_ellis@outlook.com
Artist Group Info
Alliance Brass
Dodge City Civic Center
2110 1st Ave.Dodge City, Kansas 67801
(620) 371-1001