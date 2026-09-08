[LIVE MUSIC] Alliance Brass presents "Made in America" (Dodge City, Kan. Community Concert)

Alliance Brass Quintet's "Made in America" is a celebration of 250 years of American music!

The selections of this program cover a wide variety of styles.

Sample Program

• The Star-Spangled Banner – J.S. Smith

• America the Beautiful – Samuel Augustus Ward

• Selections from Rodeo – Aaron Copland

• Simple Gifts (from Appalachian Spring) – Aaron Copland

• 76 Trombones (from the Music Man) – Meredith Willson

• Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy – D. Raye & H. Prince

• Washington Post March – John Philip Sousa

• Bugler’s Holiday – Leroy Anderson

• Armed Forces Salute – Various

• God Bless America – Irving Berlin

• The Stars and Stripes Forever March – John Philip Sousa

Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

