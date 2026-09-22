Amarillo | Banned Books Week Read-In and Letter Writing

Join us at Chapterhouse Bookstore for a Banned Books Week Read-In and Letter Writing event! Attendees will get to choose from 2 free audiobooks while supplies last: "Banned Together" by Ashley Hope Pérez or "How To Defend Books and Why" by Danny Caine.

READ-IN:

Bring your favorite banned book or one from your TBR, or choose one from our display! Sit and read for as long as you like. We will also have banned book trivia scattered around the room to test your banned book knowledge! Get at least 5 trivia questions right or answer our featured question correctly to get your choice of a free ARC (advanced reading copy) or a coupon to Chapterhouse Bookstore.

LETTER WRITING:

Write to your reps about the three federal book banning bills making their way through legislation, or the numerous state bills that have been passed or proposed. Let your representatives know that the Freedom to Read is a priority and an issue that could affect their (re)election! Letter writing materials and representative info will be provided.

Free audiobooks courtesy of Libro.fm.