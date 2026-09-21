Amarillo International Film Festival
Amarillo International Film Festival
The 3rd edition of the Amarillo International Film Festival returns October 8 to 10. Join us for what promises to be another fantastic weekend at Arts in the Sunset!
New this year: Friday Filmmakers’ BBQ.
Awards include:
Narrative Feature: $2,500
Documentary Feature: $2,500
Narrative Short: $1,000
Documentary Short: $1,000
Student Short: $500
Animated Short: (from all short submissions) $500
Greater Amarillo Filmmaker Award: $1,000
This will be awarded to the best film in which the filmmaker resides in the Greater Amarillo area (Texas Panhandle) or at least 50% of the film was shot in the Greater Amarillo area.
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health Award - TBD
Legacy Award - Awarded at the discretion of the Festival Director and committee.
Visit Amarillo Route 66/ Road Trippin' Award -$500
New in 2026 for Route 66 Centennial Anniversary, this will be awarded to the film that best embodies the Route 66/ Road Trip vibe and/or is filmed on Route 66.
Non-Cash Awards:
Audience Choice Best Narrative Feature
Audience Choice Best Documentary Feature
Audience Choice Best Narrative Short
Audience Choice Best Documentary Short
Audience Choice Best Student Short
All award winners receive a special artisan-made AiFF Award.