The 3rd edition of the Amarillo International Film Festival returns October 8 to 10. Join us for what promises to be another fantastic weekend at Arts in the Sunset!

New this year: Friday Filmmakers’ BBQ.

Awards include:

Narrative Feature: $2,500

Documentary Feature: $2,500

Narrative Short: $1,000

Documentary Short: $1,000

Student Short: $500

Animated Short: (from all short submissions) $500

Greater Amarillo Filmmaker Award: $1,000

This will be awarded to the best film in which the filmmaker resides in the Greater Amarillo area (Texas Panhandle) or at least 50% of the film was shot in the Greater Amarillo area.

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health Award - TBD

Legacy Award - Awarded at the discretion of the Festival Director and committee.

Visit Amarillo Route 66/ Road Trippin' Award -$500

New in 2026 for Route 66 Centennial Anniversary, this will be awarded to the film that best embodies the Route 66/ Road Trip vibe and/or is filmed on Route 66.

Non-Cash Awards:

Audience Choice Best Narrative Feature

Audience Choice Best Documentary Feature

Audience Choice Best Narrative Short

Audience Choice Best Documentary Short

Audience Choice Best Student Short

All award winners receive a special artisan-made AiFF Award.

